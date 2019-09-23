× Metra UP-W trains operating with extensive delays after pedestrian struck near Glen Ellyn

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — Inbound and outbound Metra Union Pacific West Line trains are now operating with extensive delays after a pedestrian was struck.

The accident involving Metra train No. 10 happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday. Metra UP-W trains were stopped in both directions near Glen Ellyn for about two hours due to the accident.

A single track is now open, allowing trains to slowly move past the incident. According to Metra, extensive delays are expected.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

Metra Alert UP-W – Inbound and outbound trains may be operating with extensive delays, a pedestrian incident involving train #10, one track is open so trains will incur more delay time near the incident site — Metra UP-W (@metraUPW) September 23, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for details.