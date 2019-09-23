Metra UP-W trains operating with extensive delays after pedestrian struck near Glen Ellyn
GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — Inbound and outbound Metra Union Pacific West Line trains are now operating with extensive delays after a pedestrian was struck.
The accident involving Metra train No. 10 happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday. Metra UP-W trains were stopped in both directions near Glen Ellyn for about two hours due to the accident.
A single track is now open, allowing trains to slowly move past the incident. According to Metra, extensive delays are expected.
The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
41.877529 -88.067012