Megan Rapinoe wins FIFA player of the year award

MILAN — Megan Rapinoe won her first FIFA player of the year award at a lavish ceremony at Milan’s iconic Teatro all Scala on Monday.

Rapinoe was rewarded at the FIFA Best awards for leading the United States to the women’s World Cup title in July, beating out her teammate Alex Morgan.

Rapinoe scored six goals in the tournament, earning her the Golden Boot for the World Cup’s top scorer and the Golden Ball as the top player.

The other finalist for the award was England forward Lucy Bronze.

Head coach Jill Ellis won the women’s coach award.