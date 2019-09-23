Man critically wounded in shooting in South Loop parking lot

CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in a South Loop parking lot Monday.

Police said the shooting took place in the 1200 block of South Canal Street around 7 p.m.

Two men were in a parked car when a man approached the vehicle and fired a gun. The man who was in the driver’s seat was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital.

Police said the man who reportedly fired the gun was with two other men and the three fled southbound on Canal Street.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police are investigating.