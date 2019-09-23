× Man wanted by Batavia police for attempting to break into child’s bedroom

BATAVIA, Ill. – Police in Batavia are looking for a man who reportedly attempted to break into a child’s bedroom Sunday night.

Just before 6:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 1000 block of Lorlyn Circle.

When they arrived, the family told officers they had seen a man walk back and forth by their child’s bedroom window. They then told police they witnessed the man attempt to pull the screen off the window.

The family said the man then went to a different window leading to another bedroom and attempted to remove the screen.

After that, he was scared off and walked away, family said.

The man is described as a Hispanic with a short stature and medium build. He was seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and dirty work boots.

The man was last seen entering a red Toyota 4-door vehicle.

If you have additional information regarding this incident, please contact Batavia police at 630-454-2500.