Lunchbreak: Pan-Seared Butternut Squash

Chef Jonathan Meyer

Flora Fauna

11 W. Illinois St., Chicago, IL 60654

Monday through Wednesday 4pm to 12am; Thursday through Saturday 4pm to 1am.

http://www.florafaunachicago.com

Recipe:

Pan-Seared Butternut Squash

Step 1: Green Strawberry Chimichurri

Ingredients:

½ C Chopped Italian Parsley

½ C Chopped Cilantro

1T Chopped Garlic

1T Chopped Shallot

½ C Diced Green Strawberries (ask at a farmer’s market to find these or use red strawberries)

1C Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2t Korean Chili Flake

¼ t Citric Acid (can purchase in a store)

Salt TT

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl except for the strawberries. Only add the strawberries when ready for use, being it will turn the chimichurri a darker color.

Step 2: Squash Preparation

Ingredients:

2 Spaghetti Squash (sliced in half)

1C Water Directions : Place spaghetti squash flesh side down onto a sheet tray with water and bake at 400 for about 30 minutes or until the outside of the squash is soft. Allow to cool. Once cool, take a fork a shred the flesh and reserve.

2 Butternut Squash (peeled) Directions : Take the peeled butternut squash and slice the top portion into 1” round steaks (we reserve the bottoms with seeds for stock). Toss in a little oil and salt and lay flat on a sheet tray and bake for about 8-10 minutes until tender. Remove from oven and let cool.



2 Bunches Rainbow chard (de-stemmed) Directions : Start a pot of boiling water and season heavily (taste like the ocean). Quickly blanch the chard for about 1-1.5 minutes and immediately place into an ice bath. Once cool, pull from water and squeeze out excess water and reserve.



Step 3: Execution

Ingredients: (for 1 serving)

4 pieces Butternut Squash

1C Shredded Spaghetti Squash

2T Apple Cider Vinegar

1C Blanched Chard

¼ C Chimichurri with Green Strawberries

Salt TT

Directions: In a hot pan, sear off the Butternut Squash Rounds with a bit of oil until golden brown. Saute the spaghetti squash with the apple cider vinegar and season to taste. Saute the chard with a touch off water and salt to taste.

Step 4: Garnish

Ingredients:

¼ C Jullienne Unripened Mango

Chili Oil

Chili Thread

Puffed Grains

Directions: Plate the spaghetti squash in a line down the center of the plate, then top with chard, followed by the Butternut Squash. Place the mango on top of the butternut squash. Spoon the chimichurri on top of the butternut squash and around the plate. Drizzle a little chili oil over the top, as well as a pinch of chili threads. Finally, sprinkle a half handful of puffed grains all around the dish.