Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner mocked for Emmys speech

The omnipresent Kardashian family may have dominated pop culture for the past decade, but Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner received a harsh reality check at the 2019 Emmy Awards after claiming their show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” was “real” and “unscripted.”

The sisters became the butt of jokes when they took to the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night to present the Competition Program award at the annual ceremony.

Kardashian, 38, started her introduction to the category by telling the famous audience: “Our family knows first-hand how truly compelling television comes from real people, just being themselves.”

Before Jenner could recite her own lines, the auditorium erupted into laughter that was loud enough to be picked up on the broadcast.

A clearly miffed Jenner, 23, pushed on as the chuckles continued: “telling their stories, unfiltered and unscripted.”

The awkward moment did not go unnoticed by viewers.

One Twitter user said: “Did the #Emmys audience just laugh at Kim Kardashian? I don’t think she was telling a joke.”

Another wrote: “Eeeek. There was a very loud laugh from the audience when Kim Kardashian was presenting. Laughing at her; not with her. It was uncomfortable (and, in my opinion, uncalled for) in the room. #Emmys”

A third added: “The audience laughing at Kim Kardashian is the funniest thing I’ve seen in days. #Emmys #Kardashians.”

However, some commentators suggested that Kardashian may have been in on the joke, with one saying: “Even Kim knew it was funny #Emmys.”

Kardashian and Jenner’s representatives could not be immediately reached for comment on their Emmys appearance.