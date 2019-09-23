Joe Brand talks Bears & Cubs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He spoke on Sports Feed for the first time on a significant day for both team's he has been following the past few weeks.

The Bears are getting ready to face the Washington Redskins in their third game of the year on the national stage of Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, the Cubs finished up a disastrous homestand that finished up with a sweep at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals.

It not only put them out of the division title race but also the Wild Card race as well, bringing an unceremonious end to the Joe Maddon era since the manager is not likely to be retained.

Joe Brand of WGN Radio discussed both teams during his first appearance on the show with Josh Frydman on Monday. Watch their conversation on both teams in the video above or below.