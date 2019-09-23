Jarrett Payton and Lauren Magiera preview the Bears-Redskins game on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It's almost time for kickoff of the Bears' third game of the 2019 season on Monday Night Football!

The Redskins will be the opponent for the contest at Fed Ex Field in Landover, Maryland, as the Bears seek their second win of the campaign. It will be their only Monday Night game of the season and their second primetime contest in their first three games.

Jarrett Payton and Lauren Magiera will be covering the game on Monday evening, but before they did, the pair talked about the upcoming contest on Sports Feed. From the offense to the defense, Jarrett and Lauren talked about what's ahead for the team which you can watch in the video above.

 

