Jared Lopes Gives Advice on Fatherhood

Jerrad Lopes, whose ‘Dad Tired & Loving It’ releases Sept. 3. Jerrad is a fresh young voice that has sparked a movement of men around the world seeking to become better dads, husbands and leaders. His Dad Tired podcast has been downloaded more than 1 million times. Jarred joins us in WGN studios to give some advice on fatherhood and speaks about his new book and his podcast. Find more about Jerrad here.