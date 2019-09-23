Jerrad Lopes, whose ‘Dad Tired & Loving It’ releases Sept. 3. Jerrad is a fresh young voice that has sparked a movement of men around the world seeking to become better dads, husbands and leaders. His Dad Tired podcast has been downloaded more than 1 million times. Jarred joins us in WGN studios to give some advice on fatherhood and speaks about his new book and his podcast. Find more about Jerrad here.
Jared Lopes Gives Advice on Fatherhood
