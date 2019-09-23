Itasca police tip leads to identification of alleged Fulton River District shooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ITASCA, Ill. – Chicago police received a break in the Fulton River District shooter case from a suburban police department.

After CPD showed high definition photographs of the alleged shooter, 45-year-old Michael Blackman, talking in a bike shop prior to the shooting of a woman, Itasca police recognized Blackman from thefts in their community.

Itasca police believe Blackman burglarized three closed businesses in June and July. Detectives said they recognized him from surveillance video they had near the area of those burglaries. They contacted Chicago police after the video aired on the news Thursday.

That tip not only helped Chicago police identify him as the alleged Fulton River District shooter, it helped detectives spot him allegedly hiding out Saturday in West Englewood.

CPD’s technology team then used more cameras to track Blackman there, where he allegedly shot a CPD officer as they tried to arrest him.

Hours later, the same technology team located Blackman hiding out in an empty home blocks away. Blackman reportedly ran out of the home and later fired at officers.

Police returned fire and he was shot multiple times.

The CPD officer who was shot is in stable condition and expected to undergo more surgeries. Blackman remains in critical condition.

He was officially charged with the shooting of the officer and the woman in Fulton River District on Monday.