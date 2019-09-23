× ‘House of 1000 Corpses’ actor Sid Haig dies at 80

Horror icon Sid Haig, best known for his role as Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie’s “House of 1000 Corpses” trilogy, has died at 80, TMZ reported.

Though the exact circumstances of Haig’s death remain unclear, he had recently been hospitalized and transferred to the ICU after being involved in some sort of accident. There were posts about the accident on his Instagram account, which is apparently run by his wife, according to TMZ.

Haig starred as the head of the Firefly family in “House of 1000 Corpses,” “The Devil’s Rejects” and “3 From Hell,” which was released last week. He had 149 acting credits to his name and was considered a fixture in the cult horror genre.

He had had four projects in the works in 2017, according to TMZ.