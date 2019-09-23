Guess Who Won the Grape Spitting Contest?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I love WGN-TV for many reasons. One of them is that if I ask for help for my segment, people on air and behind the scenes are always willing to play.

Lynfred Winery's Oktoberfest and Grape Stomp is Saturday, September 28th and Sunday, September 29th. Two days of German sing-a-longs with a LIVE band, dancing, cork tossing, and grape spitting. Also, there will be grape stomping. As a matter of fact, I will be hosting the adult grape stomping and the couples grape stomping. There will be plenty of fun for the whole family, too.

Check out lynfredwinery.com for more information and the schedule of events.