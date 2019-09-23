Gary Cohen talks about a tough weekend series for the Cubs against the Cardinals on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Over the course of four days, the hopes and dreams of a Cubs' season all but evaporated.

Four-straight losses to the Cardinals, all by one run along with two coming on lost leads in the ninth inning. It's officially eliminated them from the NL Central Division title race and has them on the brink of elimination from the Wild Card race. Meanwhile, it appears that a number of changes will be on the horizon unless something incredible happens in the final week.

Cubs writer Gary Cohen discussed the bad weekend and where the Cubs go from here on Sports Feed Sunday with Josh Frydman. You can watch their full discussion in the video above or below.