CHICAGO — The Chesterfield Community Council hosted its 15th annual Silas Purnell College Expo over the weekend.

There was a lot lot of young optimism at Tuley Park, which hosted the expo. High school students got the opportunity to meet with reps from local, state, and historically black college and universities.

The event is named after Silas Purnell, who is credited with helping more than 60,000 go on to college.