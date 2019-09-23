× Bears return to Monday Night Football to face the Redskins on WGN

LANDOVER, MD. – A little over a year ago, it was on a weeknight that a new era of the Bears was truly born.

In Week 2 of the 2018 season, the Bears knocked off the Seahawks 24-17 at Soldier Field, giving Matt Nagy his first win with the franchise. They’d use that as a springboard to 11 more that season en route to an NFC North title.

Now the Bears return to Monday Night Football this week, hoping to show that the team that did so much last season is in position to do so again in 2019, and perhaps top it.

This time Nagy’s team will be on the road as they travel to Landover, Maryland to face the Washington Redskins, with pregame coverage beginning on WGN at 6:30 PM. It’s their 14th consecutive year with at least one game on Monday night, with this being the team’s only appearance in 2019 season.

The last time the Bears weren’t on Monday Night Football was 2005. The franchise is 31-38 all-time in games played on that night, with a 14-24 record on the road. This will be the first time that the Redskins and Bears will play on Monday Night Football.

So far the team’s second year under Nagy has featured some good and some bad during a 1-1 start. The offense has sputtered early on, producing just one touchdown in two games, and that didn’t come till the third quarter of their second game. Lack of rhythm and continued work on play-calling has led to a sluggish start, which has brought plenty of criticism already to Nagy and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

In fact, kicker Eddy Pineiro has been the offense’s biggest start, making all four of his field goals in two games, including the 53-yard game-winner against the Broncos last Sunday.

On the opposite end is the defense, which has returned to form even with the switch to new coordinator Chuck Pagano. They’ve allowed just 24 points in the first two games while ranking fourth in total defense (292.5 yards per game) while recording seven sacks.

Washington, meanwhile, is struggling early in the 2019 season as injuries have hurt the team early this season. They’re 0-2 after losses to the Eagles and Cowboys, surrendering 31.5 points per game as they come to their match-up with the Bears in hopes of stopping the bleeding early in 2019.

It’s a big night on the big stage for both teams at Fed Ex Field on Monday, with each trying to set the course for their 2019 season with the entire country watching.