‘Active Threat Exercise’ to be conducted at Lincoln Park Zoo Monday

Posted 11:31 AM, September 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:37AM, September 23, 2019

CHICAGO —An Active Threat Exercise will take place at Lincoln Park Zoo Monday, according to Chicago police.

The joint training exercise will take place from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will involve the Chicago Police Department, Chicago Fire Department, Office of Emergency Management and Communications and Lincoln Park Zoo.

Police said the exercise “will simulate an active threat incident occurring at Lincoln Park Zoo.”

According to a community alert, the immediate area will involve a large presence of emergency personnel and vehicles, as well as simulated injuries and gunfire throughout the event.

Anyone with questions can call the 18th District at (312) 742-5778

