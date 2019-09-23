911 calls highlight terror, confusion felt as car crashed through Woodfield Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Schaumburg police released recordings of 911 calls that came into the department on Friday as a car crashed through the Woodfield Mall.

The 22-year-old driver drove a black SUV through the doors of the Sears store and kept driving until he got to the middle of the mall when he was stopped by mall patrons.

It was shortly after 2 p.m. on September 20, when calls to 911 began pouring in.

More than a dozen callers reported the SUV weaving through the lower level of the mall.

Some thought it was a shooting and reported it to 911 dispatchers. Others called while hiding inside the mall.

No injuries were reported.

The driver remains in the hospital undergoing evaluations. He has not yet been charged and his name has not been released.