4 shot in vehicle, 2 dead Monday in Gary: police

GARY, Ind. – Police in Gary are looking for three men after four people were shot in a vehicle early Monday morning.

At around 2 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Connecticut St. on the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

A few blocks away, police found two men shot to death inside a vehicle.

Police say three African American men, one identified as heavy set, fired several rounds into the car as they drove past the intersection of 16th Ave. and Connecticut St.

The driver and a rear seat passenger died. The vehicle that was reportedly fired into ended up in a field a few blocks away.

A woman sitting in the passenger seat and a male in the backseat at the time of the shooting were shot and hospitalized.

One of the two victims, 32-year-old Kerry Rice Jr., is the son of a Gary police sergeant.

“We’re reaching out to him and giving him the assistance he needs at this point… also we’re working the case because we have four victims in this incident,” Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Police do not have any suspects in custody. If you have any information, call Gary police at 219-881-7300