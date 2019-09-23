1 to 3-inch rainfall spread out enough to mitigate flooding concerns

Chicago Rivers will run high in the coming week, but because the 1 to 3-inch rainfall was spread out over a 24 to 36-hour window, the response has been tempered somewhat.

Minor Flooding will continue on the Pecatonica River at Shirland, the Des Plaines River at Gurnee and the Fox River at Montgomery. Moderate Flooding will continue at Algonquin on the Fox River. Flood Advisories are in effect for the workweek ahead on the Rock River at Latham Park, Byron and Dixon where the river will rise to near bankfull.

Area rivers in flood or under Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic River stage and flood data from the Chicago national Weather Service…

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr  Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Warnings



North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    14.24  07 AM Mon   2.15

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     6.68  06 AM Mon  -0.37
Gurnee                 7.0     7.58  06 AM Mon  -0.08 MINOR
Lincolnshire          12.5    12.22  07 AM Mon  -0.07
Des Plaines           15.0    14.89  07 AM Mon   0.46
River Forest          16.0    12.15  07 AM Mon   0.82
Riverside              7.5     6.16  07 AM Mon   0.75

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5    10.69  06 AM Mon  -0.04 MODERATE
Montgomery            13.0    13.68  06 AM Mon   0.25 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    11.43  07 AM Mon   1.36

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    17.61  06 AM Mon   1.78

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     9.72  07 AM Mon   1.67



Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     9.21  07 AM Mon   1.53
Shorewood              6.5     3.43  07 AM Mon   0.80

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     3.50  06 AM Mon   0.14
Foresman              18.0     4.61  07 AM Mon   0.10
Chebanse              16.0     2.41  07 AM Mon  -0.01
Iroquois              18.0     4.20  07 AM Mon   0.06

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     2.77  07 AM Mon   0.03

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     2.55  07 AM Mon   0.07
Kouts                 11.0     3.55  07 AM Mon   0.05
Shelby                 10.5     4.34  07 AM Mon   0.02
Momence                5.0     1.66  07 AM Mon   0.02
Wilmington             6.5     1.34  07 AM Mon   0.02



Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     3.46  06 AM Mon   0.15

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0        M  M              M

Munster (H            12.0     5.66  07 AM Mon  -0.41
South Holland         16.5     7.23  07 AM Mon   0.78

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     1.61  07 AM Mon   0.33

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     2.62  07 AM Mon  -0.04
Leonore               16.0     3.58  07 AM Mon  -0.10

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     6.55  07 AM Mon   0.38
Ottawa               463.0   460.11  06 AM Mon   0.46
La Salle              20.0    15.97  07 AM Mon   0.84

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     6.58  07 AM Mon   1.43

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     5.61  06 AM Mon   0.98
Perryville            12.0    10.35  06 AM Mon   1.12

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    12.97  07 AM Mon   0.13 MINOR

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     7.79  06 AM Mon   0.38
Latham Park           9.0     8.07  06 AM Mon    0.40 ADVISORY
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     3.27  06 AM Mon   0.34
Byron                 13.0    11.42  07 AM Mon   0.86 ADVISORY
Dixon                 16.0    13.37  06 AM Mon   1.02 ADVISORY
