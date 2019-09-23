1 to 3-inch rainfall spread out enough to mitigate flooding concerns
Chicago Rivers will run high in the coming week, but because the 1 to 3-inch rainfall was spread out over a 24 to 36-hour window, the response has been tempered somewhat.
Minor Flooding will continue on the Pecatonica River at Shirland, the Des Plaines River at Gurnee and the Fox River at Montgomery. Moderate Flooding will continue at Algonquin on the Fox River. Flood Advisories are in effect for the workweek ahead on the Rock River at Latham Park, Byron and Dixon where the river will rise to near bankfull.
Area rivers in flood or under Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.
Following is the latest Hydrologic River stage and flood data from the Chicago national Weather Service…
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Warnings
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 14.24 07 AM Mon 2.15
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 6.68 06 AM Mon -0.37
Gurnee 7.0 7.58 06 AM Mon -0.08 MINOR
Lincolnshire 12.5 12.22 07 AM Mon -0.07
Des Plaines 15.0 14.89 07 AM Mon 0.46
River Forest 16.0 12.15 07 AM Mon 0.82
Riverside 7.5 6.16 07 AM Mon 0.75
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 10.69 06 AM Mon -0.04 MODERATE
Montgomery 13.0 13.68 06 AM Mon 0.25 MINOR
Dayton 12.0 11.43 07 AM Mon 1.36
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 17.61 06 AM Mon 1.78
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 9.72 07 AM Mon 1.67
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 9.21 07 AM Mon 1.53
Shorewood 6.5 3.43 07 AM Mon 0.80
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 3.50 06 AM Mon 0.14
Foresman 18.0 4.61 07 AM Mon 0.10
Chebanse 16.0 2.41 07 AM Mon -0.01
Iroquois 18.0 4.20 07 AM Mon 0.06
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 2.77 07 AM Mon 0.03
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 2.55 07 AM Mon 0.07
Kouts 11.0 3.55 07 AM Mon 0.05
Shelby 10.5 4.34 07 AM Mon 0.02
Momence 5.0 1.66 07 AM Mon 0.02
Wilmington 6.5 1.34 07 AM Mon 0.02
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.46 06 AM Mon 0.15
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 M M M
Munster (H 12.0 5.66 07 AM Mon -0.41
South Holland 16.5 7.23 07 AM Mon 0.78
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 1.61 07 AM Mon 0.33
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 2.62 07 AM Mon -0.04
Leonore 16.0 3.58 07 AM Mon -0.10
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 6.55 07 AM Mon 0.38
Ottawa 463.0 460.11 06 AM Mon 0.46
La Salle 20.0 15.97 07 AM Mon 0.84
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 6.58 07 AM Mon 1.43
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 5.61 06 AM Mon 0.98
Perryville 12.0 10.35 06 AM Mon 1.12
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 12.97 07 AM Mon 0.13 MINOR
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 7.79 06 AM Mon 0.38
Latham Park 9.0 8.07 06 AM Mon 0.40 ADVISORY
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 3.27 06 AM Mon 0.34
Byron 13.0 11.42 07 AM Mon 0.86 ADVISORY
Dixon 16.0 13.37 06 AM Mon 1.02 ADVISORY