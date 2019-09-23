× 1 to 3-inch rainfall spread out enough to mitigate flooding concerns

Chicago Rivers will run high in the coming week, but because the 1 to 3-inch rainfall was spread out over a 24 to 36-hour window, the response has been tempered somewhat.

Minor Flooding will continue on the Pecatonica River at Shirland, the Des Plaines River at Gurnee and the Fox River at Montgomery. Moderate Flooding will continue at Algonquin on the Fox River. Flood Advisories are in effect for the workweek ahead on the Rock River at Latham Park, Byron and Dixon where the river will rise to near bankfull.

Area rivers in flood or under Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic River stage and flood data from the Chicago national Weather Service…