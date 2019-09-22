Supporters help dreams come true for kids in need at ‘Walk for Wishes’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — Several hundred people came together to help grant the wishes of kids in need Sunday, stretching their legs during Make-A-Wish Illinois' annual "Walk for Wishes."

"When the community comes out and supports an organization like this... it inspires people, right?" said Stephanie Springs, Make-A-Wish Illinois.

James Fellows is a bigger warrior now, but was just a few days old when his battle with a congenital heart defect began.

"Everyone is a warrior here, no matter if they’re big or small," Make-A-Wish recipient James Fellows said.

Fellows' Make-A-Wish brought him to Disney in 2013, and now he’s an ambassador for the organization.

"Seeing everyone out here makes my heart warm because they’re coming here to help other people who have never had wishes or experienced a normal life. I’m really glad that Make-A-Wish keeps doing this for kids who have conditions just like me," Fellows said.

His father Richard Fellows said it's about much more than making final wishes come true.

"It’s not about that, it’s about making life more productive. Giving them an experience they might not be able to do normally," he said.

Such is the case for the Lamb family and 4-year-old Emma, who went through a year of chemo and radiation to treat a rare cancer when she was just two. Her wish of a trip to Disney was granted as well.

" I felt very, very excited," Emma Lamb said.

Her mom is forever grateful for Emma’s health now, and to make a wish.

"They arranged for her to meet her favorite princess, Belle, and we had breakfast at the castle," she said. "So it was really magic... they took care of everything."