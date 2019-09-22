Portions of Chicagoland remain waterlogged after a second weekend of soaking rains. Widespread showers on Sunday, boosted 2-day rain totals to 1.5 to 2 inches in general coverage across the metro area. Amounts ranged from 1.2 inches just east of Rockford, to 2.19 inches at Marengo. Late Sunday, a corridor of heavy rain prompted a flood advisory from southern Kane county, to the city’s far north side and the north suburbs. The remnant circulation of tropical storm Imelda was identifiable on radar as the system ejected northeastward across the mid-Mississippi valley Sunday morning. Monday marks the first day of autumn, and with it will come a cooler, considerably drier air mass. Tropical air over the weekend featured dew points in the muggy 70-plus degree range. By early Monday, readings will have dropped to the more fall-like, 50-degree range.
Sunshine returns for the first day of autumn
-
A wet weekend with flooding rain possible
-
Rain chance Tuesday, then dry weather returns
-
Front introduces a spell of pleasant weather
-
Cool, dry air returns following Monday’s rain
-
Early sampling of September weather
-
-
‘The worst is yet to come’ as Barry threatens 11 million people with flooding
-
Tropical Storm Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, then weakens back into a tropical storm
-
Flash Flood Watch in effect Saturday night through Sunday into Sunday night much of the Chicago area
-
Dorian is set to hit Puerto Rico on the same coast that Maria destroyed
-
Dorian becomes a hurricane as it bears down on the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico
-
-
Imelda leaves 2 dead in Texas, others stranded and trapped
-
Trump cancels trip to Poland due to Hurricane Dorian; storm on track to approach Florida as a Category 4
-
Heavy rain potential setting up for portions of northern Indiana, well east of the Chicago Metro area