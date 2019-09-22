Sunshine returns for the first day of autumn

Portions of Chicagoland remain waterlogged after a second weekend of soaking rains. Widespread showers on Sunday, boosted 2-day rain totals to 1.5 to 2 inches in general coverage across the metro area. Amounts ranged from 1.2 inches just east of Rockford, to 2.19 inches at Marengo. Late Sunday, a corridor of heavy rain prompted a flood advisory from southern Kane county, to the city’s far north side and the north suburbs. The remnant circulation of tropical storm Imelda was identifiable on radar as the system ejected northeastward across the mid-Mississippi valley Sunday morning. Monday marks the first day of autumn, and with it will come a cooler, considerably drier air mass. Tropical air over the weekend featured dew points in the muggy 70-plus degree range. By early Monday, readings will have dropped to the more fall-like, 50-degree range.