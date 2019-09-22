Sunday Brunch: Shortrib Shakshuka

Posted 8:59 AM, September 22, 2019, by , Updated at 09:27AM, September 22, 2019

Chef CJ Jacobson shared his recipe for his middle eastern dish that’s essentially a delicious pepper stew with a base of tomato sauce and onions and eggs baked into the top -- shortrib shakshuka.

This is a great one skillet dish or add a side green salad and turn it into a perfect meal.

Chef C.J. Jacobson is best known for his ‘rustic-refined’ way of cooking. He is currently executive chef and partner at Aba.

Aba is a Mediterranean restaurant with a rooftop patio located in Chicago's historic Fulton Market District.

Ingredients for tomato sauce: 

3 tablespoons garlic, minced

1 medium onion, diced

1 fresno chili, finely diced

2 tablespoons ground cumin

1 tablespoons ground coriander

2 teaspoons fennel seed

1 tablespoon Alleppo pepper

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground clove

½ teaspoon ground allspice

¼ teaspoon nutmeg, grated or ground

1 quart canned tomatoes (crushed)

1 cup beef or chicken stock

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt to taste

Instructions for tomato sauce:

In large heavy bottomed pot, add olive oil and place over high heat.  Once the oil is shimmering, add the garlic and onion.  Sauté until translucent (about 3-4 minutes) then add the spices.  Add the tomatoes and stock.  Turn heat down and simmer on low for 30 mins.  Season with salt to taste.

Ingredients for poached eggs:

12 large eggs

1 gallon of water

2 tablespoons of any white vinegar

Instructions for poached eggs:

Place water and vinegar in a large pot that will hold them.  Bring the pot of water to a boil and then reduce to a simmer.  Using a slotted spoon, create a whirlpool.  Imagine drowning the egg in its vortex, that’s what I do.  Once the whirlpool is achieved, crack one egg in the center.  The centrifugal forces rotating around the newly drowned egg, allow it to form a tight poach.  Allow to simmer about 3 mins and carefully remove to a plate. Repeat process for each egg.

Ingredients for shortrib shakshuka:

1 lb. cooked shortrib, cut into chunks (this is a great way to use leftover meat from last night’s dinner!)

1 quart harissa-tomato sauce

1 cup water

Poached eggs - 2 per person, unless more are needed for those unreasonable folk :)

8 ounces Kefaloterie cheese (can also use cheddar), grated

Instructions for shortrib shakshuka:

Place harissa-tomato sauce and short rib in a pot over medium heat. Add add a cup of water and stir to combine. Simmer 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. This step can be done while you poach your eggs.

Note, at Aba, we use a cast iron pan to serve this dish.  It looks cute and keeps heat longer, but if you don’t have little cast iron pans, you can always use a shallow bowl for each person.

Place hot shortrib and harissa-tomato sauce mixture to almost fill a shallow bowl or warm cast iron pan.  Sprinkle cheese on top and then place the poached eggs on top. Drizzle the plate with olive oil and serve!

  

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.