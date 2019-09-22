× Son stabs parents in Indian head, sets house on fire: police

INDIAN HEAD, Ill. – A man and his father are dead after a stabbing and arson Saturday morning in Indian Hills, the Pioneer Press reports.

Officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of Cochise Drive at around 9:20 a.m. on the report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, a woman was outside her home who told authorities her adult son, later identified as 42-year-old Phillip Stasi, stabbed her and then set the house on fire.

Police said the son also stabbed his father, later identified as 75-year-old Ronald Stasi, who was still inside the residence.

Authorities determined Ronald Stasi was dead at the scene and the son was found dead in a second floor bedroom after the fire was extinguished.

The causes of the deaths are not known, pending an autopsy by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.