Police ask for help finding teen missing from South Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a missing person alert for a South Side teen who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

Chicago police say 14-year-old Deonta Williams was last seen Saturday on the 6400 block of S Evans Ave., wearing no shirt, black shorts, one white sock and one black sock and low top black Air Force One gym shoes.

Williams is described as African-American with red and brown hair and a medium brown complexion. He stands about 5’4″ tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central SVU Detectives at (312)747-8380.