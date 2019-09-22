Kris Bryant sprains ankle trying to beat double play

Posted 3:27 PM, September 22, 2019, by , Updated at 04:08PM, September 22, 2019

File photo: Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after his fly out with the bases loaded during the seventh inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on September 20, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Cubs star Kris Bryant has left their game against St. Louis after he sprained his right ankle while trying to beat out a double play.

Bryant stepped hard on first and tumbled to the ground in the third inning. The 2016 NL MVP then had to be helped off the field.

The team says X-rays taken at the ballpark were negative.

Bryant was bothered by right knee soreness for part of the summer. He is batting .282 with 31 homers and 77 RBIs.

Ian Happ replaced Bryant at third base on Sunday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.