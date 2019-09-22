Has there ever been a day when the Chicago temperature remained exactly the same for the entire 24-hour period?

Dear Tom,

Chicago’s temperatures change a lot, but has there ever been a day when the temperature remained exactly the same for the entire 24-hour period?



Kenneth Nortarg

Dear Kenneth,

A day when the temperature remains exactly the same for the entire 24-hour period, midnight to midnight, is a very, very, very rare occurrence in Chicago. In fact, it has happened only once in the city’s official temperature records that date from Nov. 1, 1870. We searched the entire temperature data base — a period of 54,381 days as of Sept. 21, 2019 — and found that single day: Feb. 6, 1942.

The temperature was 36 degrees at 8 pm on Feb. 5, 1942, and fell to 35 degrees at 9 pm, where it remained for 31 hours, through 3 am on the 7th. The weather was cloudy with rain and drizzle through most of that time, and with a touch of snow flurries on the 7th.