CPD officer recovering in ICU following shooting; suspect critical

OAK LAWN, Ill. – The Chicago police officer who was shot Saturday in West Englewood remains in stable condition and will reportedly have to undergo many more surgeries in his future.

Police said the suspect who allegedly shot him, 45-year-old Michael Blackman, is listed in critical condition.

Both the officer and Blackman were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center. Authorities said Blackman has eight holes in his body following the shooting.

The officer remains in the Intensive Care Unit and officials said he will have to endure many more surgeries.

The officer, a 40-year-old and 16-year veteran of CPD, was on the 1900 block of West 65th Street around 8:40 a.m. Saturday when he and his partner came into contact with the gunman and a "physical struggle" ensued, followed by an armed confrontation, according to CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson.

Johnson said the first call of shots fired came from the 6500 block of South Winchester Avenue when the officer was shot.

The officer was able to return fire along with his partner, the superintendent said. It is unknown if the officers' gunshots struck Blackman.

After the shooting, the officer was able to apply his own tourniquet as his partner applied pressure to the wounds. Johnson said the officer's partner placed him inside a squad car and he was rushed the hospital.

Police said Blackman was the suspected gunman in a shooting of a woman on the 200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue Wednesday.

Police are also working to determine if he was responsible for another bicycle-related shooting. Back in June, a 27-year-old woman was shot randomly by a man on a bike in Lakeview.

Blackman is not facing formal charges yet as he is hospitalized.