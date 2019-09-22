Cities across the world flash the Bat Signal on Batman Day
Cities across the world on Saturday marked Batman Day by flashing the Bat Signal across buildings and into the night sky, a nod to the Caped Crusader on his 80th birthday.
Fans of the DC Comics superhero spotted his famous distress call at 8 p.m. local time in Melbourne, Tokyo, Johannesburg, Berlin, Rome and London, among other major cities.
Locations included:
- Melbourne at Fed Square
- Tokyo at MAGNET by SHIBUYA109 at Shibuya Scramble Crossing
- Johannesburg at The Leonardo Building
- Berlin at Potzdamer Platz 11
- Rome at Roma Termini
- Paris at Galeries Lafayette
- Barcelona at Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya
- London at the Senate House
- São Paulo at Itaúsa – LMB
- New York the Domino Sugar Refinery
- Montreal at Complex Dupuis
- Mexico City at Torre Reforma
- Los Angeles at City Hall