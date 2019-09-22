Chicago Toy Soldier Show offers vintage fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – Collectors and kids came out Sunday to the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg for 39th annual Chicago Toy Soldier Show.

Visitors were able to spend time with vintage and antique toys, original toys that are compatible with the old toys and reproductions cast from the same molds as the original toys.

Owner Roger Garfield has been putting on the show since 1980.

“We all look our toys because those are the things that made us happy. For a lot of us, toy soldiers were the iconic toy in our toy box.. so we’re all out here looking for our toys again, “ said founder Roger Garfield.

It runs through 3:00 p.m. Sunday. For more information, click here.