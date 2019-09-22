Chicago-area rivers expected to rise early this week

Posted 1:21 PM, September 22, 2019, by , Updated at 01:56PM, September 22, 2019

1-2 inch rains were fairly widespread last night across a good portion of the Chicago area.  As a result, rivers that had been falling will once again rise, increasing and prolonging flooding conditions on segments of the Pecatonica, Des Plaines, and  Fox Rivers.  Minor flooding is expected at Shirland on the Pecatonica River and Gurnee, Lincolnshire, Des Plaines and Russell on the Des Plaines River as well as Dayton and Montgomery on the Fox River.

Moderate flooding is to continue at Algonquin on the Fox River.  Flood Advisories for near bank full conditions are up for segments of the Illinois, Kishwaukee and Rock Rivers.  The latest hydrologic river summary issued by the Chicago Weather Forecast Office is listed below as well as a sampling of some of the greater rainfall reports for the 24 hour period ending at 8AM this Sunday morning.

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr  Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    12.09  07 AM Sun  -0.38

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     7.03  06 AM Sun  -0.41 MINOR
Gurnee                 7.0     7.65  06 AM Sun  -0.37 MINOR
Lincolnshire          12.5    12.32  07 AM Sun  -0.43 MINOR
Des Plaines           15.0    14.45  07 AM Sun  -0.64 MINOR
River Forest          16.0    11.33  07 AM Sun  -0.53
Riverside              7.5     5.42  07 AM Sun  -0.16



Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5    10.74  06 AM Sun  -0.03 MODERATE
Montgomery            13.0    13.43  06 AM Sun   0.07 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    10.06  07 AM Sun   0.37 MINOR

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    15.82  06 AM Sun   0.80

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.05  07 AM Sun   0.31

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     7.67  07 AM Sun   0.43
Shorewood              6.5     2.62  07 AM Sun   0.16

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     3.37  06 AM Sun   0.02
Foresman              18.0     4.51  07 AM Sun   0.00
Chebanse              16.0     2.42  07 AM Sun  -0.03
Iroquois              18.0     4.14  07 AM Sun  -0.01



Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     2.74  07 AM Sun   0.01

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     2.48  07 AM Sun  -0.01
Kouts                 11.0     3.50  07 AM Sun   0.05
Shelby                 10.5     4.32  07 AM Sun  -0.02
Momence                5.0     1.64  07 AM Sun   0.05
Wilmington             6.5     1.32  07 AM Sun   0.10

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     3.21  06 AM Sun   0.58

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0        M  M              M



Munster (H            12.0     6.07  07 AM Sun   0.94
South Holland         16.5     6.43  07 AM Sun   1.32

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     1.27  07 AM Sun   0.12

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     2.66  07 AM Sun   0.07
Leonore               16.0     3.66  07 AM Sun   0.31

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     6.16  07 AM Sun   0.22
Ottawa               463.0   459.65  06 AM Sun   0.00 ADVISORY
La Salle              20.0    15.12  07 AM Sun   0.63 ADVISORY

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     5.14  07 AM Sun   1.30

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     4.60  06 AM Sun   1.96 ADVISORY
Perryville            12.0     9.24  06 AM Sun   2.16

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    12.84  07 AM Sun  -0.25 MINOR

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     7.42  06 AM Sun  -0.23 ADVISORY
Latham Park           9.0     7.67  06 AM Sun   -0.26 ADVISORY
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     2.94  06 AM Sun  -0.22
Byron                 13.0    10.56  07 AM Sun   0.59 ADVISORY
Dixon                 16.0    12.31  06 AM Sun   0.33 ADVISORY

Rainfall reports in inches

City/County/Rainfall

Kingston/DeKalb…..1.92

Woodstock/McHenry…..1.81

Crystal Lake/McHenry…..1.72

Algonquin/McHenry….1.68

Marengo/McHenry…..1.65

Dixon/Lee…..1.62

Ashton/Lee…..1.53

Oak Lawn/Cook…..1.48

Ottawa/LaSalle…..1.37

Lake Forest/Lake…..1.33

Long Lake/Lake…..1.29

Sleepy Hollow/Kane…..1.29

Elgin/Kane…..1.22

Minooka/Grundy…..1.20

Plainfield/Will…..1.14

Burr Ridge/DuPage….1.12

 

