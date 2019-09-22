Chicago-area rivers expected to rise early this week
1-2 inch rains were fairly widespread last night across a good portion of the Chicago area. As a result, rivers that had been falling will once again rise, increasing and prolonging flooding conditions on segments of the Pecatonica, Des Plaines, and Fox Rivers. Minor flooding is expected at Shirland on the Pecatonica River and Gurnee, Lincolnshire, Des Plaines and Russell on the Des Plaines River as well as Dayton and Montgomery on the Fox River.
Moderate flooding is to continue at Algonquin on the Fox River. Flood Advisories for near bank full conditions are up for segments of the Illinois, Kishwaukee and Rock Rivers. The latest hydrologic river summary issued by the Chicago Weather Forecast Office is listed below as well as a sampling of some of the greater rainfall reports for the 24 hour period ending at 8AM this Sunday morning.
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 12.09 07 AM Sun -0.38
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 7.03 06 AM Sun -0.41 MINOR
Gurnee 7.0 7.65 06 AM Sun -0.37 MINOR
Lincolnshire 12.5 12.32 07 AM Sun -0.43 MINOR
Des Plaines 15.0 14.45 07 AM Sun -0.64 MINOR
River Forest 16.0 11.33 07 AM Sun -0.53
Riverside 7.5 5.42 07 AM Sun -0.16
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 10.74 06 AM Sun -0.03 MODERATE
Montgomery 13.0 13.43 06 AM Sun 0.07 MINOR
Dayton 12.0 10.06 07 AM Sun 0.37 MINOR
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 15.82 06 AM Sun 0.80
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.05 07 AM Sun 0.31
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.67 07 AM Sun 0.43
Shorewood 6.5 2.62 07 AM Sun 0.16
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 3.37 06 AM Sun 0.02
Foresman 18.0 4.51 07 AM Sun 0.00
Chebanse 16.0 2.42 07 AM Sun -0.03
Iroquois 18.0 4.14 07 AM Sun -0.01
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 2.74 07 AM Sun 0.01
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 2.48 07 AM Sun -0.01
Kouts 11.0 3.50 07 AM Sun 0.05
Shelby 10.5 4.32 07 AM Sun -0.02
Momence 5.0 1.64 07 AM Sun 0.05
Wilmington 6.5 1.32 07 AM Sun 0.10
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.21 06 AM Sun 0.58
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 M M M
Munster (H 12.0 6.07 07 AM Sun 0.94
South Holland 16.5 6.43 07 AM Sun 1.32
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 1.27 07 AM Sun 0.12
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 2.66 07 AM Sun 0.07
Leonore 16.0 3.66 07 AM Sun 0.31
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 6.16 07 AM Sun 0.22
Ottawa 463.0 459.65 06 AM Sun 0.00 ADVISORY
La Salle 20.0 15.12 07 AM Sun 0.63 ADVISORY
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 5.14 07 AM Sun 1.30
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 4.60 06 AM Sun 1.96 ADVISORY
Perryville 12.0 9.24 06 AM Sun 2.16
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 12.84 07 AM Sun -0.25 MINOR
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 7.42 06 AM Sun -0.23 ADVISORY
Latham Park 9.0 7.67 06 AM Sun -0.26 ADVISORY
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 2.94 06 AM Sun -0.22
Byron 13.0 10.56 07 AM Sun 0.59 ADVISORY
Dixon 16.0 12.31 06 AM Sun 0.33 ADVISORY
Rainfall reports in inches
City/County/Rainfall
Kingston/DeKalb…..1.92
Woodstock/McHenry…..1.81
Crystal Lake/McHenry…..1.72
Algonquin/McHenry….1.68
Marengo/McHenry…..1.65
Dixon/Lee…..1.62
Ashton/Lee…..1.53
Oak Lawn/Cook…..1.48
Ottawa/LaSalle…..1.37
Lake Forest/Lake…..1.33
Long Lake/Lake…..1.29
Sleepy Hollow/Kane…..1.29
Elgin/Kane…..1.22
Minooka/Grundy…..1.20
Plainfield/Will…..1.14
Burr Ridge/DuPage….1.12