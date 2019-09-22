× Chicago-area rivers expected to rise early this week

1-2 inch rains were fairly widespread last night across a good portion of the Chicago area. As a result, rivers that had been falling will once again rise, increasing and prolonging flooding conditions on segments of the Pecatonica, Des Plaines, and Fox Rivers. Minor flooding is expected at Shirland on the Pecatonica River and Gurnee, Lincolnshire, Des Plaines and Russell on the Des Plaines River as well as Dayton and Montgomery on the Fox River.

Moderate flooding is to continue at Algonquin on the Fox River. Flood Advisories for near bank full conditions are up for segments of the Illinois, Kishwaukee and Rock Rivers. The latest hydrologic river summary issued by the Chicago Weather Forecast Office is listed below as well as a sampling of some of the greater rainfall reports for the 24 hour period ending at 8AM this Sunday morning.

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecast North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 12.09 07 AM Sun -0.38 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 7.03 06 AM Sun -0.41 MINOR Gurnee 7.0 7.65 06 AM Sun -0.37 MINOR Lincolnshire 12.5 12.32 07 AM Sun -0.43 MINOR Des Plaines 15.0 14.45 07 AM Sun -0.64 MINOR River Forest 16.0 11.33 07 AM Sun -0.53 Riverside 7.5 5.42 07 AM Sun -0.16 Fox River Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 10.74 06 AM Sun -0.03 MODERATE Montgomery 13.0 13.43 06 AM Sun 0.07 MINOR Dayton 12.0 10.06 07 AM Sun 0.37 MINOR East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 15.82 06 AM Sun 0.80 West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 8.05 07 AM Sun 0.31 Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 7.67 07 AM Sun 0.43 Shorewood 6.5 2.62 07 AM Sun 0.16 Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 3.37 06 AM Sun 0.02 Foresman 18.0 4.51 07 AM Sun 0.00 Chebanse 16.0 2.42 07 AM Sun -0.03 Iroquois 18.0 4.14 07 AM Sun -0.01 Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 2.74 07 AM Sun 0.01 Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 2.48 07 AM Sun -0.01 Kouts 11.0 3.50 07 AM Sun 0.05 Shelby 10.5 4.32 07 AM Sun -0.02 Momence 5.0 1.64 07 AM Sun 0.05 Wilmington 6.5 1.32 07 AM Sun 0.10 Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 3.21 06 AM Sun 0.58 Little Calumet River Dyer 12.0 M M M Munster (H 12.0 6.07 07 AM Sun 0.94 South Holland 16.5 6.43 07 AM Sun 1.32 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 1.27 07 AM Sun 0.12 Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 2.66 07 AM Sun 0.07 Leonore 16.0 3.66 07 AM Sun 0.31 Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 6.16 07 AM Sun 0.22 Ottawa 463.0 459.65 06 AM Sun 0.00 ADVISORY La Salle 20.0 15.12 07 AM Sun 0.63 ADVISORY S Branch Kishwaukee River De Kalb 10.0 5.14 07 AM Sun 1.30 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 4.60 06 AM Sun 1.96 ADVISORY Perryville 12.0 9.24 06 AM Sun 2.16 Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 12.84 07 AM Sun -0.25 MINOR Rock River Rockton 10.0 7.42 06 AM Sun -0.23 ADVISORY Latham Park 9.0 7.67 06 AM Sun -0.26 ADVISORY Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 2.94 06 AM Sun -0.22 Byron 13.0 10.56 07 AM Sun 0.59 ADVISORY Dixon 16.0 12.31 06 AM Sun 0.33 ADVISORY

Rainfall reports in inches

City/County/Rainfall

Kingston/DeKalb…..1.92

Woodstock/McHenry…..1.81

Crystal Lake/McHenry…..1.72

Algonquin/McHenry….1.68

Marengo/McHenry…..1.65

Dixon/Lee…..1.62

Ashton/Lee…..1.53

Oak Lawn/Cook…..1.48

Ottawa/LaSalle…..1.37

Lake Forest/Lake…..1.33

Long Lake/Lake…..1.29

Sleepy Hollow/Kane…..1.29

Elgin/Kane…..1.22

Minooka/Grundy…..1.20

Plainfield/Will…..1.14

Burr Ridge/DuPage….1.12