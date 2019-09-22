× Baby of pregnant woman killed by semi in River North dies

CHICAGO – The baby of a pregnant woman killed by a semi-truck in River North died on Saturday morning.

Doctors were working on the baby since 29-year-old Elizabeth Boshardy was struck by the semi on Tuesday.

According to police, Boshardy was crossing the intersection near LaSalle Drive and Grand Avenue around 11:30 a.m. when she was hit.

A semi-truck was heading west on Grand Avenue and started to turn left at the intersection and struck the woman.

Boshardy was taken to Northwestern University Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk.