Another September soaking brings more river flooding
-
Cooler, drier air mass brings a taste of fall weather
-
More thunderstorms on the way tonight- Flash flood watch just issued for north portions of the Chicago area from late tonight through early Sunday morning
-
Gusty “SW” winds help boost temps to more seasonable levels Friday; new weather system this weekend threatens another round of potentially thundery downpours, especially late Sat.
-
August opens in midst of eminently comfortable weather and light “NE” lake breezes; humidities to remain “under control” into Saturday—but temps to creep higher a few degrees at a time; tropical Atlantic on verge of more active pattern
-
Flooding in Lake, McHenry counties; more thunderstorms possible later today
-
-
City’s warm weather has staying power through end of month
-
Oklahomans clean up after flood; Arkansans brace for crest
-
Warmer weather brings renewed thunderstorm threat
-
What is the most number of days we have gone without rain and what year did it occur in?
-
Early sampling of September weather
-
-
Tropical Storm Barry begins to lash Gulf Coast states
-
Warm, dry weather to dominate here while drenching downpours target the Plains
-
Showers/several storms to sweep the area in the muggy air 11 am to 4pm—severe weather threat highest south; humid air holds into Wednesday but an early taste of autumn with temps/humidities headed lower Thursday & Friday