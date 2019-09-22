× 43-year-old concealed carry holder killed during Roseland robbery: police

CHICAGO – A 43-year-old man was killed Saturday night after a robbery attempt in Roseland, Chicago police said.

43-year-old Derrick Gholston was reportedly approached by two suspects just before 7:15 p.m. outside a business in the 0-100 block of E. 112th Pl.

Police said Ghoslton complied with their demands after the suspects presented a gun and demanded property.

The robbers then entered the business, announced a robbery and shot a 51-year-old man inside the business.

Chicago police said Ghoslton, a concealed carry holder, then entered the business and engaged in a shoot out with the suspects.

Gholston was transported to Christ Hospital where he later died.

Chicago police said one of the suspects, 18-year-old Carlos Smith, was shot and later died at Christ Hospital.

Police said the other suspect fled the scene and is currently at large. Area South detectives are investigating.