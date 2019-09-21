Woodfield Mall to reopen after SUV incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. -- Woodfield Mall is expected to reopen today, after a scary situation shut it down yesterday.

A man in an SUV plowed through the front of a store, then drove through the mall. A shopper captured it on cell phone video.

Several people were hurt running out of the path of the SUV, which crashed through Sears and into several kiosks. No people were hit by the SUV.

The driver was stopped by shoppers, who held him until police arrived and arrested him.

Police will not release his name, until he's charged with a crime. But, we do know the driver is 22-years-old and from the northwest suburbs.

Police say it's possible he was experiencing a medical issue.

Surveillance video shows the man was walking inside the mall, before the incident.

Witnesses say the initial moments were terrifying, and confusing. Some even thought there was an active shooter situation.