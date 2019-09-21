× Rivers falling, but additional rains/flooding appear imminent

Rivers continue a slow fall across northern Illinois this Saturday morning. Segments of the Des Plaines River at Lincolnshire and Des Plaines are actually expected to fall below flood today while minor flooding continues at Gurnee and Russell. On the Fox River, moderate flooding continues at Algonquin with minor flooding farther south to Montgomery. On the Pecatonica River minor flooding was reported at Shirland, and a Flood Advisory for near bankfull conditions persists at Latham Park on the Rock River.

These conditions are very much in flux however with the anticipated arrival of heavy rains beginning today and continuing overnight into Sunday evening. Heavy downpours could give as much as 2-5 inches of rain before thunderstorms end from the west Sunday night.

Following is the latest Hydrologic River Stage and Flooding Forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service: