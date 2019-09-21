Rivers falling, but additional rains/flooding appear imminent
Rivers continue a slow fall across northern Illinois this Saturday morning. Segments of the Des Plaines River at Lincolnshire and Des Plaines are actually expected to fall below flood today while minor flooding continues at Gurnee and Russell. On the Fox River, moderate flooding continues at Algonquin with minor flooding farther south to Montgomery. On the Pecatonica River minor flooding was reported at Shirland, and a Flood Advisory for near bankfull conditions persists at Latham Park on the Rock River.
These conditions are very much in flux however with the anticipated arrival of heavy rains beginning today and continuing overnight into Sunday evening. Heavy downpours could give as much as 2-5 inches of rain before thunderstorms end from the west Sunday night.
Following is the latest Hydrologic River Stage and Flooding Forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service:
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 12.47 07 AM Sat -0.35
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 7.45 06 AM Sat -0.48 MINOR
Gurnee 7.0 8.04 06 AM Sat -0.67 MINOR
Lincolnshire 12.5 12.76 07 AM Sat -0.76 MINOR
Des Plaines 15.0 15.11 07 AM Sat -0.73 MINOR
River Forest 16.0 11.86 07 AM Sat -0.59
Riverside 7.5 5.58 07 AM Sat -0.28
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 10.78 06 AM Sat -0.22 MODERATE
Montgomery 13.0 13.36 06 AM Sat -0.08 MINOR
Dayton 12.0 9.69 07 AM Sat -0.18
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 15.03 06 AM Sat 0.01
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 7.74 07 AM Sat -0.04
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.24 07 AM Sat -0.02
Shorewood 6.5 2.46 07 AM Sat -0.04
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 3.36 06 AM Sat -0.03
Foresman 18.0 4.51 07 AM Sat -0.02
Chebanse 16.0 2.45 07 AM Sat -0.01
Iroquois 18.0 4.15 07 AM Sat -0.03
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 2.73 07 AM Sat 0.04
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 2.49 07 AM Sat 0.02
Kouts 11.0 3.45 07 AM Sat 0.03
Shelby 10.5 4.34 07 AM Sat 0.10
Momence 5.0 1.58 07 AM Sat -0.04
Wilmington 6.5 1.22 07 AM Sat -0.02
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 2.64 06 AM Sat -0.04
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 M M M
Munster (H 12.0 5.13 07 AM Sat -0.01
South Holland 16.5 5.11 07 AM Sat -0.04
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 1.15 07 AM Sat -0.06
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 2.59 07 AM Sat -0.04
Leonore 16.0 3.35 07 AM Sat 0.00
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 5.93 07 AM Sat 0.09
Ottawa 463.0 459.64 06 AM Sat -0.83
La Salle 20.0 14.49 07 AM Sat -0.09
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 3.86 07 AM Sat -0.20
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 2.65 06 AM Sat -0.24
Perryville 12.0 7.09 06 AM Sat -0.25
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 13.09 07 AM Sat -0.33 MINOR
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 7.66 06 AM Sat -0.20
Latham Park 9.0 7.93 06 AM Sat -0.21 ADVISORY
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 3.16 06 AM Sat -0.16
Byron 13.0 9.97 07 AM Sat -0.20
Dixon 16.0 11.98 06 AM Sat -0.15