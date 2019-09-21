Rivers falling, but additional rains/flooding appear imminent

Posted 11:35 AM, September 21, 2019

Rivers continue a slow fall across northern Illinois this Saturday morning. Segments of the Des Plaines River at Lincolnshire and Des Plaines are actually expected to fall below flood today while minor flooding continues at Gurnee and Russell.  On the Fox River, moderate flooding continues at Algonquin with minor flooding farther south to Montgomery.  On the Pecatonica River minor flooding was reported at Shirland, and a Flood Advisory for near bankfull conditions persists at Latham Park on the Rock River.

These conditions are very much in flux however with the anticipated arrival of heavy rains beginning today and continuing overnight into Sunday evening.  Heavy downpours could give as much as 2-5 inches of rain before thunderstorms end from the west Sunday night.

Following is the latest Hydrologic River Stage and Flooding Forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr  Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    12.47  07 AM Sat  -0.35



Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     7.45  06 AM Sat  -0.48 MINOR
Gurnee                 7.0     8.04  06 AM Sat  -0.67 MINOR
Lincolnshire          12.5    12.76  07 AM Sat  -0.76 MINOR
Des Plaines           15.0    15.11  07 AM Sat  -0.73 MINOR
River Forest          16.0    11.86  07 AM Sat  -0.59
Riverside              7.5     5.58  07 AM Sat  -0.28

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5    10.78  06 AM Sat  -0.22 MODERATE
Montgomery            13.0    13.36  06 AM Sat  -0.08 MINOR
Dayton                12.0     9.69  07 AM Sat  -0.18

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    15.03  06 AM Sat   0.01

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     7.74  07 AM Sat  -0.04

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     7.24  07 AM Sat  -0.02
Shorewood              6.5     2.46  07 AM Sat  -0.04



Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     3.36  06 AM Sat  -0.03
Foresman              18.0     4.51  07 AM Sat  -0.02
Chebanse              16.0     2.45  07 AM Sat  -0.01
Iroquois              18.0     4.15  07 AM Sat  -0.03

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     2.73  07 AM Sat   0.04

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     2.49  07 AM Sat   0.02
Kouts                 11.0     3.45  07 AM Sat   0.03
Shelby                 10.5     4.34  07 AM Sat   0.10
Momence                5.0     1.58  07 AM Sat  -0.04
Wilmington             6.5     1.22  07 AM Sat  -0.02

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     2.64  06 AM Sat  -0.04



Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0        M  M              M

Munster (H            12.0     5.13  07 AM Sat  -0.01
South Holland         16.5     5.11  07 AM Sat  -0.04

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     1.15  07 AM Sat  -0.06

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     2.59  07 AM Sat  -0.04
Leonore               16.0     3.35  07 AM Sat   0.00

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     5.93  07 AM Sat   0.09
Ottawa               463.0   459.64  06 AM Sat  -0.83
La Salle              20.0    14.49  07 AM Sat  -0.09

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     3.86  07 AM Sat  -0.20

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     2.65  06 AM Sat  -0.24
Perryville            12.0     7.09  06 AM Sat  -0.25

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    13.09  07 AM Sat  -0.33 MINOR

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     7.66  06 AM Sat  -0.20
Latham Park           9.0     7.93  06 AM Sat   -0.21 ADVISORY
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     3.16  06 AM Sat  -0.16
Byron                 13.0     9.97  07 AM Sat  -0.20
Dixon                 16.0    11.98  06 AM Sat  -0.15

 

 

