Rain expected through the weekend
-
Higher humidity then chance for needed rain
-
Front introduces a spell of pleasant weather
-
Closing days of summer to bring warmer temps
-
Current spell of dry weather set to continue
-
Tropical Storm Humberto expected to strengthen
-
-
A nice Saturday—cooler and wetter Sunday
-
Millions are under a flood risk as a storm strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico
-
Chicago should see it’s first 90-degree day of the year – and that’s just the start
-
Warm and dry weekend to follow recent deluges
-
Rain likely Monday, cooler than average this week
-
-
Tropical Storm Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, then weakens back into a tropical storm
-
Dorian is set to hit Puerto Rico on the same coast that Maria destroyed
-
‘The worst is yet to come’ as Barry threatens 11 million people with flooding