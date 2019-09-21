× Police looking for man who allegedly sexually assaulted boy in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO — Police were searching for a man who sexually assaulted a boy in a bathroom in Humboldt Park.

Police said the man walked into a bathroom around 7 p.m. Friday and allegedly touched the boy inappropriately.

The man was described as weighing 200 pounds, with a “king” tattoo across his fingers and a “fork with a crown” tattoo.

Police said he was wearing a baseball hat, black jacket and sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Bureau of Detectives at (312) 744-8200.