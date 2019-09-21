Police looking for man who allegedly sexually assaulted boy in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO — Police were searching for a man who sexually assaulted a boy in a bathroom in Humboldt Park.
Police said the man walked into a bathroom around 7 p.m. Friday and allegedly touched the boy inappropriately.
The man was described as weighing 200 pounds, with a “king” tattoo across his fingers and a “fork with a crown” tattoo.
Police said he was wearing a baseball hat, black jacket and sweater and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Bureau of Detectives at (312) 744-8200.