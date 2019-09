× Humboldt Park sexual assault

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a boy in a bathroom in Humboldt Park.

It happened yesterday at around 7 p.m.

Police say the man walked into a bathroom and allegedly touched the boy inappropriately.

The man is described as weighing 200 pounds, with a “king” tattoo across his fingers and a “fork with a crown” tattoo. Police say he was wearing a baseball hat, black jacket and sweater and blue jeans.