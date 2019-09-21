Heavy rains precede Monday’s autumnal equinox
Beautiful stretch of weather ahead in the wake of Monday’s selective downpours—humidities & temps pull back offering area air conditioners and fans a break; slow warming is back later this week through the weekend—but rains on hiatus
T-storms to whittle away at oppressive heat; isolated 20% coverage morning storms exit—better coverage thundery rains due late day/Sat night threatening downpours/severe weather; eminently comfortable Canadian air follows Sunday AM rains
Southeast Texas awash after more than 3 feet of rain; heavy downpours threaten here this weekend
Humid air exiting in wake of Monday’s drenching rains—heaviest in 3 months; some 2” tallies reported; gusty “NW” winds in coming days thanks to huge pressure spread between a strong Canadian storm & sprawling high pressure
City’s warm weather has staying power through end of month
Disturbance tugs temp-dropping “NNE” winds into city Wed., plus some mainly late-day/nighttime light rain; warm, humid tropical air and 80°+ weekend highs to fuel scattered t-storms; season’s first hot weather showing up on model forecasts the following weekend
Cooler, drier air mass brings a taste of fall weather
After most thunderstorm days in 4 decades, Chicago area to get welcomed break from rain as the next wet weather system passes south targeting the Gulf Coast
Record atmospheric moisture levels by Sunday to supercharge waves of heavy, possibly thundery rain; precip intensities to fluctuate Sat night into Sun night but drenching downpours threaten 2 to 4” tallies elevating flood risk
Heating to destabilize muggy tropical air igniting gusty, downpour-generating thunderstorms; Tuesday’s 90° may be repeated again today; early Tuesday’s 3”+ rains toward Wisconsin line illustrate the kind of heavy rainfall which can occur in air this humid
Front introduces a spell of pleasant weather
Warm, dry weather to dominate here while drenching downpours target the Plains
Showers/several storms to sweep the area in the muggy air 11 am to 4pm—severe weather threat highest south; humid air holds into Wednesday but an early taste of autumn with temps/humidities headed lower Thursday & Friday