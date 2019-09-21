‘Friends’ fans flock to ‘Maggie Daley Perk’ for iconic orange couch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – “Friends” fans flocked to the Loop Saturday for a chance to sit on the iconic orange “Central Perk” couch.

Maggie Daley Park was renamed “Maggie Daley Perk” for the day.

The couch tour is part the hit NBC sitcom's 25th anniversary celebration. Following the couch's first appearance at the Grand Canyon, it will appears in other famous places around the globe, including the Eiffel Tower, the Empire State Building and other iconic destinations.

Fans were able hang out with actor James Michael Tyler, who played Central Perk barista Gunther on the show.

“I’m really humbled that it’s still a big hit with a new generation,” Gunther said.

If you missed the couch today it will be at the at Willis Tower Skydeck through Sunday night.