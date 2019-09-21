× Flash Flood Watch in effect Saturday night through Sunday into Sunday night much of the Chicago area

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Saturday night through Sunday into Sunday night for most of northern and central Illinois with a good chance it will be extended into northwest Indiana. In the next 24 to 36 hours, with a strong jet stream aloft positioned just to our west, low-level southwest flow will shunt tropical moisture related to Tropical Storm Imelda into our area ahead of a cold front that will approach and move through our area from the northwest. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to gradually increase across our area, initially falling on the already nearly saturated soils and swollen rivers with heaviest flood-producing downpours to come later Saturday night through Sunday. Rainfall totals over this period will likely range from 2 to 5-inches with even greater amounts in areas of strongest storms.

The National Weather Prediction Center has our area under a Slight Risk of Excessive flood-producing rainfall tonight through Sunday/Sunday night (see two maps below covering 7AM CDT Saturday to 7AM CDT Sunday and 7AM CDT Sunday to 7AM CDT Monday.

Excessive Rainfall forecast 7AM CDT Saturday – 7AM CDT Sunday…

Excessive Rainfall forecast 7AM CDT Sunday – 7AM CDT Monday…