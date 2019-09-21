× Eddy Pineiro, Kyle Long questionable Monday vs. Redskins

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears had two key players surprisingly hit the injury report Saturday ahead of Monday’s prime time game against the Redskins.

Kicker Eddy Pineiro and guard Kyle Long are questionable Monday. Pineiro reportedly suffered a right knee injury and Long suffered a hip injury.

Larry Mayer of Bears.com says Pineiro suffered the injury in the weight room Friday and it still feels sore Saturday, according to head coach Matt Nagy.

Kyle Long did not practice with his hip injury and Pineiro was limited.

The Bears take on the Redskins Monday at 7 on WGN.