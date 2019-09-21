Eddy Pineiro, Kyle Long questionable Monday vs. Redskins

Posted 2:45 PM, September 21, 2019

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 15: Eddy Pineiro #15 of the Chicago Bears celebrates a 53 yard field goal in the final second of the fourth quarter to defeat the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on September 15, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears had two key players surprisingly hit the injury report Saturday ahead of Monday’s prime time game against the Redskins.

Kicker Eddy Pineiro and guard Kyle Long are questionable Monday.  Pineiro reportedly suffered a right knee injury and Long suffered a hip injury.

Larry Mayer of Bears.com says Pineiro suffered the injury in the weight room Friday and it still feels sore Saturday, according to head coach Matt Nagy.

Kyle Long did not practice with his hip injury and Pineiro was limited.

The Bears take on the Redskins Monday at 7 on WGN.

