Cubs playoff odds drop after heartbreaking 9-8 loss to St. Louis

CHICAGO – The Cubs season is in serious trouble after losing late to the St. Louis Cardinals, 9-8.

Craig Kimbrel gave up two home runs on two pitches to start the ninth inning.

Cubs utility man Tony Kemp would have been the hero in the 7th, hitting his first homer since being traded from Houston to put the club up 8-7.

Reliever Brad Wieck worked a scoreless 8th, but closer Craig Kimbrel continued to struggle since being signed, serving up consecutive bombs to Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong.

An injured Javy Baez came in to pinch-hit with two outs in the 9th. Carlos Martinez was able to strike him out.

The Cubs have now lost five games in a row and sit six back of the Cardinals with seven games to play.

If Milwaukee wins tonight, they will be three games out of the final playoff spot.