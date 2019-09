× Woman found shot in parked car

Chicago, Il – – Police responding to a call of shots fired after Midnight on Saturday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood found a woman with gun shot wounds inside a parked car.

The car was parked in the 4400 block of West Congress Parkway.

Investigators say the 25-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat and had been shot in the face.

The woman was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.