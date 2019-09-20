Wrigley Field organist to retire after 33 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Gary Pressy, Wrigley Field's organist for 33 years, will be retiring at the end of the Cubs' current season.

He turns 62 in November and takes care of his 95-year-old mother, the Chicago Tribune reported. Pressy told WGN's Dean Richards that he decided to retire in order to spend more quality time with his family.

It was his mom who insisted Pressy take piano lessons, and it certainly paid off – he knew what he wanted to do by the time he was 5 and achieved his dream of playing at Wrigley Field for the first time in 1986.

"It was late September," Pressy told WGN. "I believe it was the 25th, against the New York Mets in 1986, and then I also did the last two games of the year against the Cardinals. And then I got the job in 1987 on April 1 – Fools' Day. My first opening day was against our friends down South, St. Louis."

Wrigley Field was the first ballpark to us use organ music, beginning with one game in 1941 and hiring a full-time organist in 1967, according to the Tribune.

The search for Pressy's replacement will be announced after the season, which ends Sept. 29.