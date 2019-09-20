White Sox Game Notes For Friday @ Detroit
- Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson rank first and second in MLB, respectively, with 30 and 27 hits in the month of September. The duo’s 57 hits are 10 more than any other MLB duo this month, with the Tigers’ Harold Castro and Victor Reyes combining for 47 hits.
- The White Sox have 30 hits over their last two games, the team’s first two-game span with at least 30 hits since April 26-28. The team’s .810 OPS ranks fifth in MLB this month, after ranking 27th in OPS in all months prior to September (.707).
- The Tigers were swept by the Indians, scoring three combined runs in the three-game series. Tigers’ pitchers have a .291 opponent batting average in September, worst in MLB.
- Miguel Cabrera has scored 38 runs this season, nine fewer than any other of the 117 players with at least 500 plate appearances in 2019. He leads the Tigers with 55 RBI, 21 fewer than any other team leader in MLB (Daniel Vogelbach, Randal Grichuk – 76 apiece).
- Jose Abreu has hit safely in his last 11 games against the Tigers and is hitting .426 with a 1.151 OPS in those games, and his .426 average is tied for fifth highest by any player against a single opponent in 2019 (minimum 50 PA).
- The White Sox have gone 8-4 against the Tigers in 2019, and their .327 batting average against the Tigers would be their best against any opponent (min. 10 games played) since hitting .333 against the Anaheim Angels in 2000.