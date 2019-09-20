Dear Tom,

What are the world’s temperature extremes?



Thanks,

Ed Zabrocki

Dear Ed,

The Earth’s climate is highly varied, with the weather ranging from blistering desert heat and sweltering, muggy rain forests to the extreme cold of the polar regions, generating a 263-degree temperature span. The world’s highest temperature actually occurred in the United States more than a century ago, when a temperature of 134 degrees was reached at the Greenland Ranch in Furnace Creek, Death Valley, California on July 10, 1913. The planet’s icebox is located in the south polar region on the Antarctic icecap, where a temperature of 129 degrees below zero was recorded at Vostok on July 21, 1983. Chicago’s temperature extremes compute to about half of the world’s, spanning 132 degrees, from a high of 105 on July 24, 1934 to a low of minus 27 on January 20, 1985.