WGN-TV’s Game Face Contest Past Rules

“WGN-TV’s SHOW US YOUR GAME FACE PHOTO CONTEST”

OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES

TO ENTER: No purchase necessary. To enter, log onto wgntv.com/contest during the entry period between Friday, August 30, 2019 at 4pm to Friday, September 20, 2019 at 12 noon and click on the “WGN-TV Show Us Your Game Face” contest logo and complete and submit the registration form along with a photo of your ‘game face’ being entered. Limit one entry per person. Photo must feature entrant; faces must be fully shown. People other than the entrant, may be included in the photo, but entrant must receive consent from others in the photos to submit contest photo. All entries must be submitted online and received within the entry period. Incomplete entries and entries not submitted in accordance with these rules will be disqualified. WGN-TV will disqualify any entry that violates the rights of any other person or entity (including but not limited to copyrights), and/or contain offensive, defamatory, vulgar or profane content, has multiple images (beyond 3 images), or has used ‘filters’ that alter the image beyond recognition, as determined by WGN-TV.

Entries become the property of WGN and will not be returned. WGN is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical or wireless difficulties or inability to transmit Internet entries. WGN reserves the right to cancel or extend the contest if insufficient amount of entries is submitted.

ENTRY DEADLINE: Entry for the contest runs from Friday, August 30, 2019 at 4pm to Friday, September 20, 2019 at 12 noon. SELECTION OF WINNERS: All entrant submissions must be submitted by Friday, September 20, 2019 by 12 noon. Once all submissions are received, one entrant will be randomly drawn from all entries and declared the Grand Prize Winner on or about September 20, 2019. All decisions regarding the administration of this contest made by WGN-TV are final and binding.

If the winner is determined to be ineligible, cannot be reached by reasonable means within a reasonable amount of time (48 hours) or who otherwise fails to comply with these Official Rules he or she shall be disqualified, and a new entrant will be randomly drawn from the remaining entries and shall be deemed the winner.

THE PRIZES: A gift card to Brown’s Chicken (ARV: $300).

The prize will be forfeited if the winner fails to claim prize by deadline, fails to execute the prepared forms of release and waiver, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules. Prizes are not assignable or transferable. Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are solely the responsibility of the winner, who will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of the prize if the prize value exceeds $600. Winner is responsible for picking up prize at WGN-TV Station located at 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618.