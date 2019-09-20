Record atmospheric moisture levels by Sunday to supercharge waves of heavy, possibly thundery rain; precip intensities to fluctuate Sat night into Sun night but drenching downpours threaten 2 to 4” tallies elevating flood risk
Some showers possible Sunday night, summer warmth sticks around next week
NWS confirms EF1 tornado touchdown in Waukegan Tuesday
T-storms to whittle away at oppressive heat; isolated 20% coverage morning storms exit—better coverage thundery rains due late day/Sat night threatening downpours/severe weather; eminently comfortable Canadian air follows Sunday AM rains
Books to close Wed night on warm July 2019—warm days have outnumbered cool ones 3 to 1; comfortable weather rolls on—but temps/humidities edge higher late week & this weekend; weakening Hurricane Erick to send high seas/surf into Hawaii
Sun/cloud mix, scattered thunderstorms Saturday night
Tornado Warning expires, storm threats remain
Periods of showers and fair weather
Waukegan residents rescued from homes after severe weather hits northern suburbs
What were the Chicago area weather conditions on July 20, 1969?
Las Vegas’ grasshopper invasion is so big you can see it on weather radar
Severe weather explodes over Chicagoland