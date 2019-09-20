WATCH LIVE: Driver in custody after car drives through Woodfield Mall; no injuries

WATCH LIVE: WGN SPECIAL COVERAGE

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — A driver was taken into custody after a car drove through Woodfield Mall Friday afternoon.

Police were on the scene at the Schaumburg mall around 2:30 p.m. after witnesses said a black SUV drove through Sears, striking kiosks. The incident took place on the lower level of the mall.

A video posted to Twitter shows a black SUV driving past a Forever 21, and people running away.

Schaumburg police said no injuries were reported. Police also said there was no evidence of an active shooter.

Police urged the public to avoid the area if possible. Police were still evacuating the mall as of 3:30 p.m.

The Chicago FBI said they were aware of the incident and are assisting local law enforcement. They said there was no threat to public safety.

No further information was provided.

@SchaumburgIL Police have reported that one vehicle has driven into one of the entrances at @WoodfieldMall. The subject is in custody. At this time, there is no evidence of an active shooter situation. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/bVLoV783Ra — Village of Schaumburg (@SchaumburgIL) September 20, 2019

**WARNING: Video below contains profanity.

So this just happened at Woodfield. I’m safe. Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/fOfhtPkWvr — ronin (@nipsfalloff) September 20, 2019